First Frances Cleveland First Spouse coin on sale Nov. 15

Sales by the United States Mint of the first of the two different 2012-W First Spouse half-ounce gold $10 coins for Frances Cleveland were scheduled to begin at noon Nov. 15.

Cleveland will also get a second coin, because her husband, President Grover Cleveland, served two nonconsecutive terms in the office. The coin going on sale Nov. 15 marks Mrs. Cleveland’s service as first lady during the first term of President Cleveland.

The Alice Paul, First Spouse gold $10 coin was put on sale beginning at noon Oct. 12. Paul, a leading strategist in the suffrage movement, was born during President Chester Arthur’s administration.

A provision in the Presidential $1 Coin Act of 2005 specified the use of a likeness of Paul since Arthur’s wife, Ellen, died before he took office. Paul’s depiction is in contrast to the First Spouse coins for all other presidents who were unmarried or widowed during their term in office. Those other coins depict on their obverse a Liberty design based on a contemporary coin design and have a reverse design marking the president’s accomplishments.

Mint officials had not announced a release date for the Caroline Harrison coin or the Frances Cleveland, Second Term coin as of Nov. 9.

The 2012 releases have a maximum combined authorization for each coin in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 13,000 coins.

The obverse portrait of Mrs. Cleveland on her first coin was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Master Designer Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The reverse, depicting the working women’s receptions that Mrs. Cleveland often held at the White House, is by AIP Master Designer Barbara Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

Pricing for the .9167 fine gold First Spouse coins is subject to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid implemented in January 2009.

Orders for the coins will be accepted at the Mint website, www.usmint.gov/catalog, and by telephone at 800-872-6468. ¦