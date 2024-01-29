First day sales top 220,000 Proof 2024-W silver dollar coins

A combined total of 223,177 Proof 2024-W American Eagle silver dollars were sold on the first day.

Reports from the first day’s sales Jan.16 by the United States Mint of numismatic products containing the Proof 2024-W American Eagle silver dollar indicate purchases reached a combined total of 223,177 of the coins.

The Proof American Eagle silver dollar is offered as a single coin, priced at $80, and in a specially packaged Congratulations presentation case, at $82.

Neither product has any household order limit. The Congratulations set, however, has a product release limit of 55,000 packaged sets.

For the single Proof coin option, first day sales registered 12,077 pieces, and sales of 202,691 coins were recorded from advance orders by subscription.

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For the Congratulations set, 8,409 were recorded sold on the first day, with 2,499 of that total ordered by subscription.

U.S. Mint customers were able to register and place online orders for both numismatic products in advance of the sales date, by using the Subscriptions link at the bottom of the home page of the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov.

The Proof 2024-W American Eagle silver dollar is struck at the West Point Mint and bears the facility’s W Mint mark in the reverse field above the eagle’s tail feathers.

The coin’s obverse depicts sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original design that appeared on the Walking Liberty half dollar from 1916 to 1947. The design was adapted for the silver American Eagle introduced in 1986, and design details were strengthened for the June 2021 redesign, when a new eagle design for the reverse was adopted.

Collectors sometimes confuse Weinman’s designer’s initials monogram for a Mint mark — Weinman’s AW monogram appears in the obverse field below the motto IN GOD WE TRUST.

In June 2021, with the introduction of a new eagle reverse, the bureau introduced as an

anti-counterfeiting device a notch that interrupts the otherwise reeded edge. The notch is relocated annually.

The notch for the 2024-W Proof American Eagle silver dollar is at the 9 o’clock position as viewed from the obverse. The notch position on the Proof 2023-W issue was at 3 o’clock.

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