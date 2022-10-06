First-day sales healthy for American Eagle palladium coin

Through Oct. 2, the U.S. Mint sold 5,378 of the maximum 7,500 Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle $25 palladium coin.

Nearly two-thirds of the maximum release of 7,500 Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coins were sold during the first day of sales Sept. 29 by the U.S. Mint.

The Mint reported sales of 4,679 coins. They were offered at $3,050 each, with a household-order limit of 10 coins during the first 24 hours, after which the limit was removed.

The total includes 2,707 coins purchased in an advance offer to the 18 dealers that comprise the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

The remainder of the first-day sales total reflect sales to the public on Sept. 29.

In total, 3,000 of the 7,500 coins available were initially set aside for possible purchase by the ABPP dealers, who could place orders for the coins the week before the public sale.

ABPP participants paid $3,202.50 each for the coins they purchased under the program ($3,050 each plus a 5% premium), and they were required to arrange pickup of the coins at the Mint’s contracted order fulfillment warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee.

As of the Mint’s Oct. 2 sales report, total sales of the Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin climbed to 5,378 coins, and the household-order restriction had been lifted.

The American Eagle palladium coins bear the mandated obverse replicating sculptor Adolph A Weinman’s obverse from the Winged Liberty Head dime. The mandated reverse illustrates Weinman’s reverse from the American Institute of Architects gold medal first awarded in 1907.

