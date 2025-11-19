First day sales for Wonder Woman products sluggish

Fewer than 10% of the maximum authorization of Proof 2025-W Wonder Woman Comic Art $50 gold coins were recorded sold on the first day of sales Nov. 13.

First day sales Nov. 13 of the Proof gold 2025-W Wonder Woman Comic Art $50 coin and two sizes of silver medals were fractions of their maximum mintages.

Sales for the half-ounce .9999 fine gold coin, priced at $3,270, totaled 942 pieces, of the maximum issue of 10,000 coins.

The price is subject to weekly change with the volatility of the market price of gold.

The Matte Finish 1-ounce .999 silver medal has no mintage limit, and its first day sales were reported at 3,489 pieces,

priced at $135 each.

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Sales of the Matte Finish 2.5-ounce silver medal reached 3,007 of the maximum mintage of 25,000 medals at $275 each.

Sales totals also include the coins ordered through the Mint’s subscription option preceding the Nov. 13 public sale.

The gold coin is being struck at the West Point Mint and bears the facility’s W Mint mark on the obverse. The coin has a reeded edge.

Both silver medals are produced at the Philadelphia Mint with a plain edge, but without the P Mint mark.

The silver medals bear the identical primary design devices as the gold coin, but without the coin inscriptions.

The obverse designs feature a trademarked Wonder Woman leaping into action with her iconic shield and lasso of truth. The stripes of the American flag featured in the background are a nod to her signature costume, designed during World War II.

The reverse illustrates Wonder Woman with three doves soaring high above Earth. This design reflects her role as a global ambassador in pursuit of peace and her steadfast commitment to justice, peace, and equality.

The Comic Art Coin and Medal Series is a collaborative program between the U.S. Mint and Warner Brothers Discovery, parent company to DC Comics, from which the design topics are inspired.

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