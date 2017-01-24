How many Lions Clubs dollars sold on the first day?

First-day sales Jan. 18 for the Proof silver dollar reached 19,244 coins, according to U.S. Mint officials.

Proof 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollars are being sold at a rate three times that for the Uncirculated version.

Sales of the 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollars on Jan. 18 totaled less than 7 percent of the maximum combined mintage in Proof and Uncirculated of 400,000 coins.

The U.S. Mint reported that 25,170 silver dollars were sold on opening day, with Proofs outselling the Uncirculated version by a more than 3-to-1 margin. The sales total comprises 19,244 Proof and 5,926 Uncirculated coins, for 6.3 percent of the maximum authorization.

Sales continue and through Jan. 22 had reached 23,349 Proof silver dollars and 7,107 Uncirculated coins.

The coins’ introductory prices through 3 p.m. Feb. 21 are set at $47.95 for the Proof and $46.95 for the Uncirculated coin. After the introductory period, the price of each coin is expected to increase by $5.

