US Coins

How many Lions Clubs dollars sold on the first day?

Sales of the 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollars on Jan. 18 totaled less than 7 percent of the maximum combined mintage in Proof and Uncirculated of 400,000 coins.

The U.S. Mint reported that 25,170 silver dollars were sold on opening day, with Proofs outselling the Uncirculated version by a more than 3-to-1 margin. The sales total comprises 19,244 Proof and 5,926 Uncirculated coins, for 6.3 percent of the maximum authorization.

Sales continue and through Jan. 22 had reached 23,349 Proof silver dollars and 7,107 Uncirculated coins.

The coins’ introductory prices through 3 p.m. Feb. 21 are set at $47.95 for the Proof and $46.95 for the Uncirculated coin. After the introductory period, the price of each coin is expected to increase by $5.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jun 28, 2016, 11 AM

Lions Club unveils 2017 dollar designs in Japan

US Coins

Oct 12, 2015, 5 AM

Lions win for reverse of Lions Club coin

US Coins

Nov 16, 2016, 4 AM

Striking underway for 2017 Lions Club silver dollar

Community Comments

Headlines