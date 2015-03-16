First day sales of March of Dimes silver dollars near 5 percent

Combined opening day sales March 13 by the U.S. Mint for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015 March of Dimes silver dollars totaled 24,376 coins.

Sales began at noon Eastern Daylight Time.

Mint officials report 16,436 Proof 2015-W silver dollars (struck at the West point Mint) sold and 7,940 of the 2015-P silver dollars (struck at the Philadelphia Mint).

The total is 4.9 percent of the maximum combined authorization of 500,000 Proof and Uncirculated commemorative silver dollars.

During a 30-day introductory period, the Proof coin is offered for $46.95 and the Uncirculated coin for $43.95.

When the introductory period closes at 3 p.m. ET on April 13, 2015, the purchase price of each coin rises by $5, to $51.95 and $48.95, respectively.

The purchase price of each coin includes a $10 surcharge. Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups its production costs, are to be paid to the March of Dimes "to help finance research, education, and services

aimed at improving the health of women, infants, and children," according to the authorizing act, Public Law 112-209.

May 4, the Mint will offer a three-coin limited edition Special Silver Set priced at $61.95. Each of the 75,000 sets planned will contain a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, a Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime and Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime. Each of the three coins in the set will be struck in .900 fine silver. The two silver dimes will be available only in the set.



