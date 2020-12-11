First day of Limited Edition Silver Proof set sales at 33,000

First-day sales Dec. 10 for the 2020 Limited Edition Silver Proof set reached 33,298 out of 50,000 sets available.

The eight-coin set, with all coins struck in .999 fine silver at the San Francisco Mint and bearing the S Mint mark, was offered at $201 per set with a household order restriction of two sets. That price is an increase over that charged for the 2019 set, which offered 2019-S versions of the same coins at $149.95 with an edition limit of 50,000.

The eight coins in the 2020 set combined contain 2.75 troy ounces of silver. At the time of issue, the London spot price for silver per troy ounce was just over $24.

The set contains a Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar, a 2020-S Roosevelt dime, 2020-S Kennedy half dollar, and the five 2020-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars, with reverse designs celebrating the National Park of American Samoa, Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut, Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in Vermont, and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas.

The Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar in the set was previously offered individually beginning Oct. 10 at $73 per coin, with no household ordering limits. That product ceiling was 200,000 coins.

According to the U.S. Mint’s Dec. 6 sales report, 192,095 of the maximum number of single Proof American Eagles offered were recorded sold, while another 440 coins were sold through the 40-coin bulk discount packs to dealers.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter