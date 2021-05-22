First Coin University program to be held in July in San Francisco

Witter Coin Co. will offer up to 25 young numismatists an opportunity to be a part of the first Coin University in July in San Francisco with available scholarships.

Young numismatists are being offered an opportunity to receive an all-expense paid scholarship to take part in the first Coin University program, which will be held in San Francisco on July 24 to 31.

As many as 25 scholarships will be awarded to qualified applicants aged 13 to 21, which includes expenses for a parent or guardian to accompany any winners under the age of 18. Funding is being provided by donations made to the Witter Coin Scholarship Fund (www.WitterCoinFund.com).

“The past year of the pandemic has kept many young collectors’ hobby activities limited to social media and other online resources,” said Seth Chandler, owner and chief numismatist at Witter Coin Co. in San Francisco. “The Coin University project will give them hands-on experience and expand their knowledge in grading and authentication of U.S., world and ancient coins and other topics from an all-star team of veteran numismatists.”

In addition to Chandler, the five days of Coin University classes will be taught by:

➤ John Brush, president of David Lawrence Rare Coins in Virginia Beach, Virginia, chairman of the National Coin & Bullion Association, and a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild Board of Directors;

➤ Numismatist Steve Feltner, director of Numismatic Education and Outreach at Professional Coin Grading Service in Santa Ana, California.

➤ Dr. Kevin Kaufman co-founder of Choice Numismatics in Clovis, California.

➤ Devin Hipp of Devin Hipp Enterprises LLC in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

➤ David McCarthy, senior numismatist and researcher at Kagin’s in Tiburon, California.

➤ Jim Stoutjesdyk, vice president of Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

Classes and accommodations will be at the Marriott Hotel at the famous Fisherman’s Wharf, and the internship experience will be the nearby Witter Coin Co. store at 2299 Lombard St.

Information about the Coin University program is available by calling Witter Coin Co. at 415-781-5690.

