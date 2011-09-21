First ANA fall National Money Show nears

The American Numismatic Association will launch its inaugural fall National Money Show Oct. 13 to 15 in Pittsburgh.

ANA officials say the show will showcase some of the “world’s most valuable and historic numismatic items, 600 of the hobby’s best dealers and a wide variety of educational programs and family activities.”

The show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, home of the 2004 ANA World’s Fair of Money, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. ANA members are admitted free. General admission is $6 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. Anyone with a valid student ID will be admitted free on Oct. 15.

“We expect a great show in Pittsburgh,” said ANA President Tom Hallenbeck. “We’ve sold more than 300 tables — a record number for any ANA National Money Show — and with a robust coin market, we expect this to be a very active show for collectors and dealers.”

A number of educational opportunities await visitors. Two seminars are being offered: “Fundamentals of Grading United States Coins,” Oct. 10 to 11; and “Fundamentals of Digital Photography,” Oct. 10 to 11. Numismatic Theater presentations, held throughout Friday and Saturday, range from “How Not to Lose Your Hard-Earned Money When Collecting and Investing in Coins,” by dealer Anthony Swiatek, to “S.S. Central America Treasure: Numismatic Time Capsule,” by scientist Bob Evans.

The free workshop, “Coin Collecting Basics,” will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15. Taught by ANA Numismatic Educator Rod Gillis, the introductory class helps new collectors gain a basic understanding of grading, proper storage, consumer awareness and many of the nuances of collecting coins, medals, tokens and paper money.

The ANA will offer Boy Scout Collecting Merit Badge and Girl Scout Fun with Money Patch workshops from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. “Treasure Trivia,” a feature of all ANA shows, runs throughout the convention, and is a fun and challenging way for children to discover money, learn interesting facts and win prizes. The “Kids Zone” offers a variety of games and family activities.

Heritage Auctions is the official auction company for the convention. For a complete schedule of lot viewings or for more information on the auction, see www.HA.com.

For details about other show activities, see www.nationalmoneyshow.com or call the ANA at 719-482-9848. For general information about the ANA, call 719-632-2646 or see www.money.org. ¦