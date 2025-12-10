First 2026 products from the U.S. Mint revealed

The first 2026-dated numismatic product to be released by the United States Mint is the 2026 American Innovation, Iowa, dollar.

The United States Mint has released details on its first four numismatic products to become available in the coinage bureau’s celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Orders for the four numismatic products may be placed in advance of their public release date through the Mint’s subscription ordering option.

American Innovation $1s

2026-dated sales begin Jan. 6 with the release in 25-coin paper-wrapped rolls and 100-coin canvas mini-bags of 2026-P and 2026-D American Innovation, Iowa dollar coins.

The reverse design is dedicated to the legacy of Dr. Norman Borlaug. Borlaug is illustrated holding a sheaf of wheat and wheat stalks, highlighting his pioneering work developing resilient crops capable of feeding a growing global population.

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The coin’s edge is inscribed incuse with the date as 2026, the Mint mark and 13 five-pointed stars along with E PLURIBUS UNUM.

As part of the semiquincentennial recognition, appearing on the obverse in the field below IN GOD WE TRUST is a machine gear overlaid with the 250th anniversary privy mark, on which the incuse numeral 250 is arranged vertically on the Liberty Bell suspended from its wooden beam.

The products offered are the $25 coin rolls of circulation quality dollars produced at either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint. The rolls are offered at $36.25 per roll.

The rolls are limited to 3,150 from Philadelphia and 2,950 from Denver.

The coins are also being offered in the 100-coin bags at $123.50 per bag; 8,400 bags will contain Philadelphia Mint coins while the Denver Mint’s product is limited to 7,350 bags.

Advance orders may be placed through the U.S. Mint’s subscription program.

Proof silver American Eagle

On Jan. 20, the U.S. Mint will offer the Proof 1776-2026-W American Eagle silver dollar at $95 per coin.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin has its dual-date appearing below Walking Liberty at the 6 o’clock position. The two dates are horizontally separated by a tilde. It is limited to a maximum release of 500,000 coins.

The semiquincentennial 250 Liberty Bell privy mark appears on the coin’s obverse, in the right field behind Liberty and above IN GOD WE TRUST.

The Proof 1776-2026-W American Eagle silver dollar’s anti-counterfeiting device, a notch in the edge reeding, appears, when viewing the reverse, below and between the N and I in UNITED.

Congratulations set

The Congratulations set also goes on sale Jan. 20, at $97 each, with a maximum product limit of 60,000 coins.

The Proof American Eagle silver dollar offered in the set is struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark.

Native American dollar

The 2026-P and 2026-D Native American dollars will be offered Jan. 27 in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin canvas mini-bags of coins.

The reverse design, to be paired with the Sacagawea obverse first introduced on the dollar in 2000, depicts Oneidas aiding Gen. George Washington and Continental Army troops at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, during the American Revolutionary War.

The Oneidas were early supporters of the American cause and provided critical information, troops, scouts, and spies to American forces.

At Washington’s invitation, a contingent of Oneida warriors joined the Americans at Valley Forge, traveling hundreds of miles on foot carrying supplies and bushels of dried white corn, a gift organized by Oneida chief Shenandoah, to feed the starving troops.

Oral tradition credits Polly Cooper, an Oneida woman, with cooking and teaching the soldiers how to prepare the corn, which requires proper preparation to be edible. After many of her fellow Oneidas returned home, Cooper remained with the Continental Army to continue aiding them.

The design recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and approved by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent illustrates Cooper holding a basket of corn. As she shares the Oneidas’ gift of corn with Gen. Washington, he holds up an ear of corn in his right hand.

Bessent followed the CCAC’s recommendation to move the denomination, rendered as $1, from the top left of the design to the lower right and repositioning the inscription POLLY COOPER to the center below the top inscription.

The product options for the circulation finish coins are 100-coin canvas mini-bags of dollars from either the Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint.

The bags, offered at $123.50, are restricted to 1,800 bags from each facility.

25-coin rolls from each facility are offered at $36.25 per roll, limited to 14,700 rolls per facility.

Two-roll sets containing one 25-coin roll from each facility are $72.50 for each of the 14,700 sets available.

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