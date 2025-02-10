First 2025 quarter dollars available in bags and roll sets

The Ida B. Wells quarter dollars are the first of five American Women quarter dollars to be issued in 2025.

Bags and rolls containing Uncirculated 2025-P and 2025-D American Women, Ida B. Wells quarter dollars went on public sale by the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 4.

Ida B. Wells was a prolific educator, investigative journalist, suffragist, and civil rights activist. She fought for justice and equality throughout her life and used her powerful voice to expose violence against African Americans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The coins are offered in 100-coin mini-canvas bags from either the Denver Mint or the Philadelphia Mint; a two-roll set of 40 coins per roll from each of the two production facilities; and a three-roll set additionally including a 40-coin roll of Uncirculated San Francisco Mint quarter dollars.

U.S. Mint customers could register and place advance orders for the numismatic products through the bureau’s subscription option.

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A limit of 8,250 bags each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints were available, priced at $47.25 each. Bags in 2024 were priced at $45.

The two-roll sets, limited to 7,000 sets, were priced at $42, up from $40 in 2024.

The three-roll set, limited to a release of 18,625 sets, was priced at $63, up from $60 in 2024.

Most of the three-roll sets available were ordered by subscription, although the U.S. Mint set aside an undisclosed number to be available for the Feb. 4 sales opening.

First-day orders were restricted to 10 each of the 100-coin bags and three each of the two-roll and three-roll sets. After the first day, restrictions were lifted.

First day sales by option totaled

* 100-coin 2025-P bags, 1,215.

* 100-coin 2025-D bags, 1,015

* Two-roll sets, 2,165.

* Three-roll-sets, 9,230.

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