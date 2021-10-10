First 2022 ANA show registration opens

The Broadmoor, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will be the site of the 2022 National Money Show. Discounted room rates are offered for early registration.

The return of the American Numismatic Association National Money Show is planned for March 10 through 12, 2022, at the Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Attendees can register for the show in advance and get hotel booking information for special discounted room rates at www.money.org/NationalMoneyShow.

“The Broadmoor, host hotel for the 2022 National Money Show, offers gracious hospitality and unmatched amenities in magnificent surroundings at the foot of the Rocky Mountains,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick through a press release. “If you’re planning to attend the ANA show, you should make arrangements now to take advantage of special discounted room rates to stay at one of the most celebrated hotels in the world.”

According to the ANA, the organization “has negotiated favorable room rates and amenities for attendees.” To get the special rate, reservations must be made by Feb. 5, subject to availability. Costs are $169 for classic rooms, $179 for superior rooms and $199 for premium rooms. The usual daily resort fee of $32 per room will be waived for attendees. Overnight guests will get complimentary self-parking and free in-room internet service.

“We encourage attendees to book now while rooms are available,” added Kiick.

“The National Money Show will provide collectors access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all prices levels, an auction, exhibits of rare and historical treasures and educational programming for beginning and seasoned hobbyists,” the ANA states.

The Broadmoor’s proximity to the ANA headquarters, also located in Colorado Springs, will provide additional opportunities for those who attend the show, the ANA states. In addition to bourse floor activities, educational seminars and club meetings at the hotel’s convention center, visitors will be able to see the debut display of “The Medal in America” exhibit at the ANA’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum.

“This important new exhibit will feature medals that trace the history of the United States from colonial times to the present, starting with the invention of modern medals and how they are made,” explained Doug Mudd, Money Museum curator and director. “There will be an impressive display that includes important George Washington-related models from the Historical Society of Pennsylvania’s famous Baker Collection, recently donated to the museum by ANA benefactor Dwight Manley.”

Highlights of the collection include a rare 1862 brass Washington, D.C., emancipation medal depicting George Washington, engraved to Henry Clarck, who may have been a freed slave at the time. One of only 10 known 1805 Commander-in-Chief, Armies of the United States silver medals produced as the first of an intended series of medals celebrating the history of the Revolution is also from the Baker Collection and expected to be on display in March 2022.

A member reception will be held on Thursday, March 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to unveil the exhibit at ANA headquarters. Round-trip shuttle transportation from the Broadmoor will be available for those who pre-register at www.money.org/the-medal-in-america-exhibit.

Additional information about the 2022 National Money Show is available at www.money.org/NationalMoneyShow or by calling 800-482-9828.

