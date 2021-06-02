First 2021 American Innovation dollars soon on sale from Mint

The first 2021 American Innovation dollar coin, honoring New Hampshire, will be sold in bags and rolls on June 15.

The U.S. Mint’s American Innovation dollar coin program begins the fourth year of its 15-year run with the June 15 sale of bags and rolls of coins honoring New Hampshire.

The 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags will be struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints in Uncirculated finish.

The 2021 New Hampshire coin recognizes the invention of the first home video game console by Ralph Baer. In 1966, Baer and his team began investigating a means to play games on a television screen and developed the “Brown Box,” a prototype for the first multi-player video game system.

The coin’s reverse design shows the game “Handball” on the right side. The left side features NEW HAMPSHIRE and PLAYER 1 raised, on an incused background. The inscriptions IN-HOME VIDEO GAME SYSTEM and RALPH BAER encircle the coin on a raised border, in a text that is meant to pay homage to Baer’s Odyssey game. The additional inscription is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The design, created by the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program Artist Christina Hess and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer, is also symbolic of an arcade token.

Each bag or roll will contain coins from either the Denver or Philadelphia Mint. The price is set at $34.50 per roll and $117.50 per bag.

Two of the remaining three 2021 American Innovation dollar coins’ sale dates are scheduled. The Virginia coin goes on sale July 27 while the New York coin is offered on Aug. 31. The 2021 North Carolina American innovation coin will be available in the fall, at a date yet to be announced.

The program, authorized by Public Law 115-197, began in 2018 and recognizes four states, districts or territories each year, with a dollar coin featuring a unique reverse design focused on an innovation or innovator representing the state. Each coin features a common obverse, with a view of the Statue of Liberty and a privy mark of a gear, in symbol of the series.

