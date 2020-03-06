First 2020-S Proof set sales similar to 2019-S levels
- Published: Mar 6, 2020, 1 PM
Collectors and dealers attending the opening day Feb. 27 of the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Atlanta got an opportunity to acquire the Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin complementing each 2020-S Proof set purchased from the U.S. Mint.
The 10-coin sets containing Proof coins struck at the San Francisco Mint were each accompanied by a free Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin struck at the West Point Mint.
The San Francisco Mint coins are housed in two hard plastic lenses, one containing the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the other, the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and Native American dollar.
The Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin is sealed inside a soft plastic bag held within a full color paper envelope for added protection.
At the three-day National Money show Feb. 27 to 29, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 4,501 of the sets at $32 per set, $4.05 higher than the 2019-S Proof set.
The National Money Show sales are included in the 198,580 sets listed in the Mint’s March 1 sales report, which also includes sales online, by telephone, and at the U.S. Mint-run sales center at Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., and contracted sales outlets at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.
During the first three days of sales of the Proof 2019-S sets, which began March 1, 2019, at $27.95 per set, the Mint recorded sales of 196,034 sets.
2019-S Proof sets were each accompanied by a Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent as a free premium.
