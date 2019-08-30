First 2019 American Innovation dollar coin goes on sale Sept. 19
- Published: Aug 30, 2019, 10 AM
Customers will be able to order bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2019 American Innovation, Delaware $1 coins from production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints Sept. 19.
The dollar is the first of a 14-year, 56-coin initiative to recognize innovation and inventions in each of the 50 states, District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories — Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of Northern Marian Islands.
The 2019 American Innovation, Delaware dollar is available in 25-coin rolls or 100-coin bags from either of the two Mint production facilities.
The rolls are offered at $32.95 per roll and the bags at $111.95 each.
The reverse of the coin, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist and retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donna Weaver and sculpted by Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Joseph F. Menna, features a silhouette of Annie Jump Cannon against the night sky, with a number of stars visible. Cannon was an American astronomer whose cataloging work was instrumental in the development of contemporary stellar classification.
The obverse depicts AIP artist Justin Kunz’s rendition of the Statue of Liberty, sculpted by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.
The coin’s edge is inscribed incuse with the date, Mint mark and three five-pointed stars preceding E PLURIBUS UNUM and 10 after, for a total of 13.
