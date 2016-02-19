First 1919 Doubled Die Obverse dime sells at auction

The 1919 Winged Liberty Head, Doubled Die Obverse dime exhibits strong doubling solely on the letters in the motto IN GOD WE TRUST.

What is considered to be the finest certified and graded example of 1919 Winged Liberty Head, Doubled Die Obverse dime from among approximately 10 pieces recorded realized $9,075 in a GreatCollections online auction that closed Feb. 14. The price realized reflects the $8,250 final closing price combined with the 10 percent buyer’s fee.

Originally graded and encapsulated Extremely Fine 40 by ANACS, the coin was crossed into a Professional Coin Grading Service holder, still designated EF-40.

In total, 54 bids combined were placed by 12 unique bidders, with the winner being a Midwest collector, according to GreatCollections President Ian Russell.

Connect with Coin World:

Reporting about the first two examples experts examined was published in Coin World in February 2015. The EF-40 coin sold in the GreatCollections sale was the second example of the doubled die dime reported to experts. It did not sell in an August 2015 eBay auction where it was offered for $9,999. The first coin reported, currently graded ANACS Very Fine 20, was being offered as of Feb. 18, 2016, on eBay with a Buy It Now price of $11,550.

The coin shows strong doubling just on portions of the letters of IN GOD WE TRUST. The doubling is similar to the 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin variety that brings six-figure prices in high grade.

FREE REPORT: How to Invest in Rare Coins