First 1907 UHR double eagle struck to be offered at auction

Bonhams will offer a 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief gold $20 double eagle, one of two with a sans-serif edge inscription, at the firm's Dec. 16 auction.

The pattern coin is estimated to bring from $1.25 million to $1.5 million.

According to Bonhams, "The collar’s Sans Serif font that was used on the edge of the earliest Ultra High Reliefs distinguishes this coin as one of the first struck.

"It is almost certain that this is the first Ultra High Relief ever struck," according to the firm.

Paul Song, director of the Los Angeles based department, states: “This coin is an old friend of sorts. Earlier in my career in 1992, I discovered this coin variety for the first time at an East Coast estate and sold it at auction for $143,000. Almost 25 years later, I am pleased to place it on auction again. Close examination of the edge revealed lettering without serifs — the same style that was used in 1906 to create the Judd-1992 $20 gold pattern. No one had ever thought to look at the edge or the collar of an Ultra High Relief before."

