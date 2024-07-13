Finest set of Stella gold $4 coins to be at ANA show

Stella gold $4 pattern coins were struck only as Proof pieces in small numbers. The first year was 1879 with two versions. Charles E. Barber designed the Flowing Hair obverse while George T. Morgan was responsible for the Coiled Hair obverse.

The finest set of Stella gold $4 pattern coins in the Professional Coin Grading Service Set Registry will be displayed together for the first time in August. Tangible Investments of Laguna Beach, California will showcase the coins at the American Numismatic Association 2024 Chicago World’s Fair of Money.

The registry lists the historic, low-mintage pattern coins as the current finest set with a weighted grade point average of 66.75, and each of the four coins is graded as a cameo and carries the Certified Acceptance Corp.’s approval sticker.

“Of all the world-class rare coins I’ve been fortunate to handle over the past 40 years, this set tops everything,” Tangible Investments founder and president Silvano DiGenova stated.

“They were only struck as proofs in small quantities for two years, 1879 and 1880, with two different obverse designs: Coiled Hair and Flowing Hair on Miss Liberty’s head,” explained DiGenova.

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The registry collection’s $4 Stella coins, all graded by PCGS, follow:

➤ 1879 Coiled Hair $4 coin, Proof 65+ Cameo, CAC, with a mintage of only 20.

➤ 1879 Flowing Hair $4 coin, Proof 67 Cameo, CAC, mintage 425.

➤ 1880 Coiled Hair $4 coin, Proof 65+ Cameo, CAC, mintage 10.

➤ 1880 Flowing Hair $4 coin, Proof 66 Cameo CAC, mintage 35.

The PCGS Set Registry describes $4 gold Stellas as “…one of the most famous and popular sets in all of American numismatics. The odd denomination four-dollar coin has been desired by collectors since their issuance in 1879 and 1880 — they are classic American rarities ... one of the most impressive numismatic items one could hope to own and always brings accolades when displayed.”

“This is the current finest PCGS Registry set. Furthermore, as a CAC set, it is the finest all-time set. The 2024 ANA convention may be the only opportunity for collectors, dealers, and the general public to see these superb-quality, rare coins together,” said DiGenova.

“It would take someone over ten years to build a set of similar quality. Three of four coins have such small mintages that it is nearly impossible to obtain all three of them. It is highly unusual to see all four Stellas together in that quality,” stated John Albanese, chief executive officer and founder of CAC.

The unadopted gold $4 stella denomination was conceived by a former congressman and envoy to Europe to circulate internationally and features a Liberty obverse and a large star on the reverse, with wording identifying the denomination as ONE STELLA. Charles E. Barber and George T. Morgan each designed one of the Liberty types. Barber’s is the Flowing Hair Liberty; Morgan’s is the Coiled Hair version. Both were struck in 1879 and 1880.

The display will be at the Tangible Investments booth, #401, at the ANA’s 2024 Chicago World’s Fair of Money, in Hall A of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, scheduled for Aug. 6 through 10.

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