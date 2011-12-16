Finest known 1921 double eagle highlight of Heritage

Among the 4,657 lots to be offered by Heritage Numismatic Auctions in eight public sessions Jan. 4 to 8 in Orlando, Fla., is this 1921 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle graded PCGS Secure Mint State 66.

The finest known 1921 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, graded Professional Coin Grading Service Secure Mint State 66, is among 4,657 lots of early American and U.S. coins and medals to be offered Jan. 4 to 8 in Orlando, Fla., by Heritage Numismatic Auctions.

The coin is Lot 4630 in the auction to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention.

Heritage’s overall FUN auction comprises eight public sessions. Because of the enormity and quality of coins that qualified for inclusion in Heritage’s Platinum Night offering, according to Heritage President Greg Rohan, two sessions on two different nights will accommodate those lots.

The first Platinum Night session is set to start at 7 p.m. Jan. 4, representing Lots 3001 through 3427. The second Platinum Night session is set to begin at approximately 8 p.m. Jan. 5, following the offering beginning at 7 p.m. of The Dr. and Mrs. Stephen L. Duckor Collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles, Lots 4600 to 4654. The second Platinum Night session represents Lots 4655 through 5156.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some auction highlights:

1776 $1 Continental Currency dollar in pewter, CURRENCY and EG FECIT inscriptions, Newman 3-D (1776 Continental Currency & Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Lot 3006, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-67.

1792 Fusible Alloy cent pattern, Judd 2 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), one of fewer than 10 known, Lot 3401, NGC Fine 15, CAC.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, With Periods cent, Sheldon 4 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 3020, PCGS MS-65 brown, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1793 Liberty Cap, Bisecting Crack cent, S-14, Lot 3031, PCGS About Uncirculated 50+.

1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, Lot 3088, NGC MS-64.

1927 Indian Head 5-cent coin, Lot 3097, NGC Specimen 65, CAC.

1822 Capped Bust, Blundered Reverse, 25/50C quarter dollar, Browning 2 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), Lot 3177, PCGS MS-61.

1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar, Lot 3195, NGC MS-65 full head.

1799 Draped Bust, 7 by 6 Stars silver dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 157 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), Lot 3292, PCGS MS-66.

1895 Morgan dollar, Lot 3372, PCGS Proof 66 Deep Cameo.

1848 Coronet, CAL. gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 4755, NGC MS-61.

1828/7 Capped Head gold $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), Lot 4680, NGC MS-64, CAC.

1829 Capped Head, Large Date half eagle, BD-1, Lot 4681, PCGS Secure Proof 64, CAC.

1831 Capped Head half eagle, BD-2, Lot 4683, PCGS MS-61.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 1 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), Lot 4951, PCGS AU-50.

1930-S Indian Head eagle, Lot 5022, PCGS MS-64.

1861-S Coronet, Paquet Reverse double eagle, from the SS Republic shipwreck hoard, Lot 5039, NGC AU-58.

1920-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 4629, PCGS Secure MS-66, CAC.

1927 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 4644, PCGS MS-67, CAC. ¦