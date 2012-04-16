Finest Fr. 1179 $20 1905 Gold Certificate could top

Complete specimen set of eight denominations prepared for the Bank of Canada sold for $16,000 Jan. 13 at auction by Stack’s Bowers Galleries during NYINC. Notice the sinister-looking face in the close-up image.

Heritage Auctions, the official auctioneer of the Central States Numismatic Society Show, will offer more than 3,400 lots of rare and collectible currency as part of its Signature® Currency Auction being held April 18-20, in Schaumburg, IL and on April 22.

A gorgeous Fr. 1179 $20 1905 Gold Certificate PMG Superb Gem Unc 67 EPQ is the finest third party graded Fr. 1179 to ever be auctioned. Heritage’s records show this is the lone third party graded Technicolor Twenty to ever be offered to the collecting community, with nothing close to it in regards to condition since the offering of Serial Number 74061, another note from the same sheet, in the 1999 Currency Auctions of America auction. Any collector looking for the finest example of each Friedberg number should be prepared for intense competition. This note, to be offered in the Friday evening floor session on April 20, carries a $120,000+ estimate.

A number of courtesy autographed notes, including a Low Serial Number H4 Carmi A. Thompson Courtesy Autographed Fr. 276 $5 1899 Silver Certificate graded PCGS Very Choice New 64PPQ, estimated at $50,000+, will also cross the auction block during the same session.

Many collectors are eagerly anticipating the offering of National Bank Notes taking place in the Thursday evening session on April 19. The exceptional offering includes a Serial Number 1 Oswego, KS - $5 1882 Brown Back Fr. 467 from The First NB graded Extremely Fine 40 by PCGS, which carries an estimate of $30,000+. Original National Gold Bank Notes are collector favorites and the San Francisco, CA - $5 Fr. 1136 from The First National Gold Bank graded PCGS Very Fine 30PPQ (estimate: $25,000+) example should command considerable interest. An Oakdale, CA - $10 1902 Red Seal Fr. 613, The First NB graded PCGS Very Fine 30PPQ makes its auction debut and is anticipated to realize $20,000+.

The afternoon session on Friday, April 20, contains Small-Size and Error notes and includes a number of important auction highlights, among them a Fr. 2231-B $10000 1934 Federal Reserve Note graded PMG Uncirculated 62 (estimate: $90,000+), formerly part of the Binion Hoard, which is being offered as part of the Dwane Johansen Collection. Other exceptional material from that session includes a Fr. 2210-H* $1000 1928 Federal Reserve Note graded PCGS Extremely Fine 45PPQ, estimated at $50,000+ and a Fr. 1700 $10 1933 Silver Certificate graded About Uncirculated 53 by PMG with a $15,000 pre-auction estimate.

Heritage’s 2012 April 18-20 & 22 Schaumburg CSNS Signature Currency Auction #3517 will open for bidding soon at HA.com/Coins.