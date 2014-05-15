Fine Arts Commission recommends Crow Tribe gold medal designs

Proposed designs recommended May 15 by the Commission of Fine Arts for a Crow Tribe Code Talkers congressional gold medal depict the Army Air Corp wings on the obverse and elements of the tribal seal on the reverse.

Commission members reviewed three proposed obverse and two proposed reverse designs.

The recommended obverse depicts a variation of the Army Air Corp Wings. The CFA-recommended reverse depicts elements of the Crow Tribe seal, which includes the sun, sun rays, mountain peaks, two meandering stripes, teepee, war bonnets, sweat lodge, tobacco bundles, and peace pipe.

The Crow Tribe medal is one of 33 congressional gold medals recognizing Native American tribes whose members served as Code Talkers during World War I and II. The medals are authorized under the Code Talkers Recognition Act of 2008, Public Law 110-420.

In addition to the single gold medal to be presented to the tribe, silver versions are being presented to Code Talkers or their family representatives. Bronze duplicates are also being offered by the U.S. Mint for sale to the general public.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is scheduled to review the same proposed designs at its noon Eastern Time May 19 meeting at the Omni Hotel at Independence Park, 401 Chestnut St., in Philadelphia.