Finding older type coins in rolls is fun
- Published: Oct 23, 2014, 12 PM
Nothing is more satisfying than finding older type coins mixed in with specie of a more recent vintage.
Simply stated: I like old, I like Mint marks and I like the look of obsolete coinage. It’s different and, in my humble opinion, much more interesting than today’s money.
Even though I have found hundreds of Indian Head 5-cent coins or “nickels” in rolls before, I still get a huge kick out of finding any others that may still be in circulation.
Such was the case when a 1935-S 5-cent piece emerged from a roll. This particular coin is worn and environmentally damaged yet the remaining design details seen beneath a brownish haze of patina are reasonably strong. The representation of the bison on the reverse is still able to offer us the vision of strength that I feel was intended to be shown when James Earle Fraser designed the coin. This is not a rare coin as more than 10 million were struck, but it was still fun to have it fall out of a roll.
What could be better?
So now, what could be better than the discovery of an old “Buffalo nickel”?
I also found Indian Head cents dated 1884 and 1904 in a roll of otherwise normal, more recently dated Lincoln cents.
I was actually able to place these two pieces in the yet unfilled openings of a coin folder designed to display Flying Eagle and Indian Head cents.
While it may not seem like much, I now have 36 differently dated coins in that folder. Since all of the following coins have been found in bank rolls during the last 10 or 12 years, I thought it might be fun to list them by their dates.
Including Flying Eagle cents, the 36 different dates represented in the album are:
- 1858 Large Letters.
- 1858 Small Letters.
- 1859, 1863, and an 1864 (bronze, with 180 degree rotated dies).
- 1864 (designer’s initial L).
- One each dated 1865, 1866, 1870, 1882, 1883, 1884.
- ?An 1886 (Last Feather between C and A of AMERICA).
- ?One each of these dates: 1887, 1888, 1889, 1890, 1891, 1892, 1893, 1894, 1895, 1896, 1897, 1898, 1899, 1900, 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1909.
While the previously listed dates are not particularly rare, some are scarce, and at least one, the 1864 with the rotated die, is a really neat error coin. In any case, adding them all to my “Found In Rolls” collection at a cost of one cent each added to the fun of their discoveries.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains