Final set of privy-marked Lincoln cents sells for $800,000

The final lot in the special Stack's Bowers sale of the last circulation Lincoln cents sold for $800,000.

After nearly five hours from the start of the Stack’s Bowers Dec. 11 auction of the very last Lincoln cents minted for circulation by the United States Mint, the hammer came down on the final lot, selling for $800,000.

In addition to the special privy-marked Lincoln cents minted in Denver and Philadelphia, as well as a special gold cent included in each of the 232 lots, this lot contained the dies that were used to strike the cents in a Nov. 12 presentation at the Philadelphia Mint.

The sale was delayed 55 minutes by technical difficulties at the start, but rolled on uninterrupted once those issues were addressed.

The second highest price was seen on the first lot, which sold for $200,000. All prices are actual as no buyer’s premium was assigned for the sale. Additionally, Stack’s Bowers informed bidders that coins purchased would be submitted to Certified Acceptance Corp. at no charge if the winning bidder would choose to go that route.

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There were a dozen lots that sold for $48,000, reflecting the lowest price paid. On the high end of the ledger, there were 17 lots that sold for over $100,000.

Complete details can be found in the auction archive section of stacksbowers.com

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