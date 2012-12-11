'Final' sales for 2012-S 75th anniversary set below

The U.S. Mint announced Dec. 6 that the final but still unaudited sales of the 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof set totaled 224,981.

That’s nearly 10 percent lower than the number of sets reported at the close of sales in July via the U.S. Mint’s online sales counter on www.usmint.gov. The sales counter reflected a preliminary total of 251,302 sets.

The set commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Third San Francisco Mint, which opened May 14, 1937.

U.S. Mint officials did not disclose a reason for the change in sales numbers. The Mint has previously canceled orders for numismatic products where the customer’s credit card was expired. Customers can also cancel orders on their own.

The two-coin set contains a Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar (bearing frosted devices with mirrored fields) and a Reverse Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar (with mirrored devices against frosted fields).

Both coins were struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

The sets were offered at $149.95 per set.

The sets were offered by the Mint during a restricted sales period — from noon Eastern Time June 7 through noon Eastern Time July 5. The cumulative sales totals were posted online daily Monday through Friday during the sales period, with the final sales counter tally posted July 6.

The Reverse Proof coin was exclusive to the two-coin set. The Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar was later also included in the Making American History Coin and Currency set, which went on sale Aug. 7. ¦