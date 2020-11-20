Final 5-ounce coin for 2020 set for release on Dec. 7

The America the Beautiful Quarters Program is slowly winding down, with the Dec. 7 release of the Uncirculated 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve silver quarter dollar.

The coin is a 3-inch 5-ounce .999 fine silver version of the 55th of 56 issues destined for release in the program that started in 2010.

The 5-ounce silver coin is offered at $229 per coin, with a maximum issue of 13,750 coins.

The Uncirculated coin bears the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint where the coin is struck.

It is struck on the same dedicated press used to execute the bullion version, though the bullion coin does not bear the facility’s Mint mark.

Before striking, the ready-to-strike planchets used for both versions often exhibit prooflike surfaces.

The Uncirculated version receives a post-strike finish from a machine that uses a water vapor and ceramic media mix. It is similar to sand blasting, but instead of using dry compressed air propelling particles at high speed, it uses a compressed wet vapor. The finish is applied to each coin after striking, and not to the die. This provides a consistent coin-to-coin finish, the Mint states.

The reverse design of the Tallgrass Prairie quarter dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Damstra’s design “depicts a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly against a backdrop of Big Bluestem and Indian grasses, iconic to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve,” the Mint states.

