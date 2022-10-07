Final 2023 Proof set sales get underway Nov. 28

The 2023 Limited Edition Silver Proof set goes on sale at the United States Mint website starting Nov. 28.

The 2023 Limited Edition Silver Proof set goes on sale at the United States Mint website starting Nov. 28.

The set, which contains eight coins, is priced at $220. It is limited to an edition of 50,000 sets, with a household order limit of one set.

The set features coins identical to those in other 2023 Mint products, in single packaging.

The coins are the Proof 2023-S Roosevelt dime, all five 2023-S American Women quarter dollars, the 2023-S Kennedy half dollar, and the 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar.

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All coins bear the standard Proof finish of frosted devices and mirrored fields.

Each coin is composed of .999 fine silver, with a total silver weight of nearly 2.5 ounces.

The American Women quarter dollars honor:

➤ Bessie Coleman: pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the First African American and first Native American woman pilot, and first African American to earn an international pilot’s license.

➤ Edith Kanaka`ole: indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, kumu hula, and cultural icon.

➤ Eleanor Roosevelt: civil liberties and human rights advocate, leader, reformer, first lady, and author.

➤ Jovita Idar: Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist.

➤ Maria Tallchief: America’s first major prima ballerina who broke barriers as a dancer and a Native American exhibiting strength and resilience both on stage and off.

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