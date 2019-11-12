Final 2019 5-ounce quarter dollars go on sale in November

The 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar is the 50th of the 56 coins being released in the 12-year America the Beautiful Quarters Program ending in 2021.

The U.S. Mint authorized purchasers will be able to place orders for the 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar Nov. 25.

The mintage limit of 60,000 coins is the lowest of the five America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins of 2019.

The Frank Church Wilderness coin, featuring Idaho’s representative beauty spot, is the fifth and final release of 2019 and 50th overall for the 12-year, 56-coin series.

So far in 2019, the U.S. Mint has recorded sales of 80,000 coins each for the Lowell National Historical Park and American Memorial Park, representing Massachusetts and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Sales of the 2019 coins also include 72,500 (of 80,000 struck) War in the Pacific National Historical Park (Guam) 5-ounce silver bullion coins and 55,200 (of 65,000 struck) of the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park (Texas) coins.

The Mint’s authorized purchasers provide a two-way secondary market, buying and selling the 5-ounce bullion coins. They buy the coins from the Mint at the closing London PM spot price of the metal per troy ounce on a given day plus a $9.75 premium per coin.

Mint spokesman Michael White says that maximum combined production for the Frank Church Wilderness 5-ounce coin is 100,000 pieces, of which 40,000 are the Uncirculated 2019-P 5-ounce silver coins available to all Mint customers beginning Nov. 14.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter