Fifth edition of VAM reference being updated in digital form

Three sections of the fifth edition of the “Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan and Peace Dollars” are now available on Amazon Kindle.

Three sections of the fifth edition of the Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan and Peace Dollars, aka “the VAM book,” are now available on Amazon Kindle.

The book, based on the pioneering original editions by Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis, was edited by Michael S. Fey, and provides references and links to annual supplemental discoveries, and much more.

According to Fey, “This landmark reference includes information on availability, populations, grading, history, design development, errors, varieties, Government Services Administration (GSA) and Redfield hoards, preservation, storage, photography and counterfeiting of Morgan and Peace silver dollars. Each part is priced at only $9.95.

“Now, instead of carrying around this heavy reference work, any dealer, collector, investor or interested party can carry it on their phone or on their home computer.”

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Fey adds: “This now opens, for the first time to the general public, inexpensive and detailed information from Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis of just about everything you might want to know about Morgan and Peace silver dollars. It also brings this vital information into the digital age and into the future where it can potentially engage hundreds of thousands of U.S. Mint buyers as well as serious collectors.”

Van Allen and Mallis were pioneering catalogers of the die marriages of Morgan and Peace dollars. Each individually published books on the subject before partnering to produce a joint catalog in 1971, with three subsequent print editions published. The “VAM” reference is derived from the initials of the two men’s last names.

Each part of the fifth edition of the digital book is priced at $9.95 to $9.99 individually at Amazon.

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