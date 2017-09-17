Fifth 2017 quarter dollar set for November release

Reverse of 2017 George Rogers Clark National Historical Park quarter dollar is superimposed over an image of the Geirge Rogers Clark Memorial in Vincennes, Indiana.

The U.S. Mint's official launch ceremony for the 2017 George Rogers Clark National Historical Park quarter dollar will be held at 10 a.m. ET Nov. 14 at Riverfront Pavilion, 102 N. 2nd St., in Vincennes, Indiana.

The coin is the fifth quarter dollar to be released in 2017 and the 40th of 56 to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

A coin forum during which collectors and the general public can exchange feedback on current and future U.S. Mint products will be held at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Visitor Center, 401 S. 2nd St., in Vincennes.

Following the coin launch ceremony on Nov. 14, those attending will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2017-P quarter dollars. Old National Bank in Vincennes is sponsoring the quarter dollar exchange.

The 2017 George Rogers Clark National Historical Park quarter dollar is being released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve banks on Nov. 13, and the same day, the U.S. Mint will offer circulation-quality coins in bags and rolls.