Heritage’s July 7 to 10 auctions held in conjunction with the summer Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando realized $6,583,780. The top lot was a 1915-S Panama Pacific International Exposition round gold $50 commemorative coin graded Mint State 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that brought $88,125.

This year marked the tenth installment of FUN’s summer show, which is smaller than its annual January show. Next year’s winter FUN show is set for Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 5 to 8, and the 2017 summer FUN is scheduled in Orlando, July 6 to 8.

Here is one of three coins from the sale we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Lot:

1797 Draped Bust, 15 Stars, Small Eagle half dime, MS-64+, CAC

The Price:

$47,000

The Story:

Another handsome coin also formerly in the Gardner Collection was this 1797 Draped Bust, 15 Stars, Small Eagle half dime graded by Professional Coin Grading Service MS-64+ with CAC sticker that sold for $47,000.

The half dime’s especially rich provenance goes back to the Richard B. Winsor Collection and then to the Chapman Brothers in 1895. It would pass through the hands of J.M. Clapp and into the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg Sr.

In its 1996 sale of the Eliasberg Collection, Bowers and Merena wrote, “Incredible Gem 1797 15 Stars. Finest Seen. The obverse and reverse are weak at the centers with strong peripheral detail. Intense frosty light silver luster with mottled pink and green iridescence. A few very minor abrasions are noted with the aid of magnification. To summarize: Wow!”

When it last sold at Heritage’s June 2014 sale of the Gardner Collection it was graded MS-64 by PCGS without the Plus grade, but with a CAC sticker. At that sale, the coin — carrying technically a lower grade — brought a strong $70,500.

