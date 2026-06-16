FIFA only 2026 commemorative program

The Uncirculated version of the 2026-P FIFA World Cup silver dollar has more uniform surface texture.

The United States Mint began accepting presale orders online June 4 for the Proof and Uncirculated 2026 commemorative gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar marking the United States hosting, with Canada and Mexico, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Soccer competition.

The FIFA Cup coins comprise the only official congressionally authorized commemorative program approved for 2026, a year in which nearly everything being minted is somewhat commemorative by virtue of its Semiquincentennial date.

Authorized under provisions of Public Law 118-143 [https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/7438/text] , the act calls for the production and release of up to 100,000 gold $5 coins, 500,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined.

The gold $5 coins are being struck at the West Point Mint with the production facility’s W Mint mark.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars and clad half dollars are being produced at the Philadelphia Mint and will bear the facility’s P Mint mark.

Pricing, surcharges

Product pricing and surcharges are set by the Mint as follows:

Single Proof gold $5 coin, $1,338.25.

Single Uncirculated gold $5 coin, $1,328.25.

Single Proof silver dollar, $174.

Single Uncirculated silver dollar, $169.

Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, $64.

Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, $61.