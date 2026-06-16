FIFA only 2026 commemorative program
- Published: Jun 16, 2026, 8 AM
The United States Mint began accepting presale orders online June 4 for the Proof and Uncirculated 2026 commemorative gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar marking the United States hosting, with Canada and Mexico, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Soccer competition.
The FIFA Cup coins comprise the only official congressionally authorized commemorative program approved for 2026, a year in which nearly everything being minted is somewhat commemorative by virtue of its Semiquincentennial date.
Authorized under provisions of Public Law 118-143 [https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/7438/text] , the act calls for the production and release of up to 100,000 gold $5 coins, 500,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined.
The gold $5 coins are being struck at the West Point Mint with the production facility’s W Mint mark.
The Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars and clad half dollars are being produced at the Philadelphia Mint and will bear the facility’s P Mint mark.
Pricing, surcharges
Product pricing and surcharges are set by the Mint as follows:
- Single Proof gold $5 coin, $1,338.25.
- Single Uncirculated gold $5 coin, $1,328.25.
- Single Proof silver dollar, $174.
- Single Uncirculated silver dollar, $169.
- Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, $64.
- Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, $61.
- Three-coin Proof set, $1,581.25, limited to 10,000 sets.
Presale ordering is open until the expected shipping date on July 15.
The introductory pricing will be in effect for single-coin options until July 6 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
Pricing of any of the numismatic products containing gold coins is volatile and subject to change according to the Mint’s pricing grid because of the volatility of gold as a precious metal
Surcharges of $35 for each gold $5 coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each clad coin is included in the retail price for each numismatic product.
Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and distribution costs, are to be paid to FWC2026 US, Inc., for the purpose of aiding or executing United States-based soccer programs and activities, including the promotion of FIFA’s legacy programs in the United States; and efforts to grow the sport of soccer throughout the United States, with a focus on youth, inner cities, and underserved communities.
Gold half eagle designs
The $5 gold coin’s obverse design depicts a soccer ball as a globe, turned with focus on North America and the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup.
The design is by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Elana Hagler and is sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer.
The reverse design, by AIP designer Beth Zaiken, features three hands holding aloft the FIFA World Cup Trophy against a stylized stars and stripes design. Zaiken’s design was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.
Silver dollar designs
The silver dollar obverse design also by Zaiken, depicts a soccer player actively engaged in a ball handling technique with the FIFA Unity logo as background. Zaiken’s dollar coin obverse design is sculpted by Custer.
The reverse design by Zaiken and sculpted by Hemphill, is again the three hands holding aloft the FIFA World Cup Trophy against a stylized stars and stripes.
Half dollar designs
The clad half dollar obverse design features a player executing a bicycle kick against the stacked 26 from the FIFA World Cup 2026 official emblem. Zaiken designed the obverse and Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell sculpted it.
The common reverse design by Zaiken and sculpted by Hemphill features three hands holding aloft the FIFA World Cup Trophy against a stylized stars and stripes.
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