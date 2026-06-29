FIFA commemorative pre-sales sluggish

As is the case in most U.S. commemorative coin programs, the Uncirculated $5 gold coin is generating the fewest sales, a trend that produces a low mintage.

As the FIFA World Cup Soccer tournament inches toward its championship game in New Jersey July 17, the United States Mint is banking on numismatic success with its three-coin commemorative coin program celebrating the games.

The bureau opened the month-long pre-issue discount period June 4 for the Proof and Uncirculated gold $5 coins, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars, a week before the first soccer matches were staged in the three host countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Retail sales of the commemorative coins are sluggish, with the Proof 2026-P silver dollar the most in demand and the Uncirculated gold $5 coin drawing the least interest.

The pre-issue discount ordering period for single coin options ends at 3 p.m. Eastern Time July 6, after which increased regular issue prices will be imposed.

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The Mint expects to begin coin shipments July 15.

Through June 21, the U.S. Mint recorded the following sales totals, by product option:

Single Proof gold $5 coin: debuted at $1,338.25, as of June 24, $1,289.25 — 663 coins sold.

Single Uncirculated gold $5 coin: $1,328.25 debut price, now $1,279.25 — 441 coins.

Single Proof silver dollar: $174 — 10,160 coins.

Single Uncirculated silver dollar: $169 — 2,844 coins.

Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar: $64 — 9,679 coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar: $61— 3,661 coins.