FIFA commemorative pre-sales sluggish
- Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10 AM
As the FIFA World Cup Soccer tournament inches toward its championship game in New Jersey July 17, the United States Mint is banking on numismatic success with its three-coin commemorative coin program celebrating the games.
The bureau opened the month-long pre-issue discount period June 4 for the Proof and Uncirculated gold $5 coins, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars, a week before the first soccer matches were staged in the three host countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Retail sales of the commemorative coins are sluggish, with the Proof 2026-P silver dollar the most in demand and the Uncirculated gold $5 coin drawing the least interest.
The pre-issue discount ordering period for single coin options ends at 3 p.m. Eastern Time July 6, after which increased regular issue prices will be imposed.
The Mint expects to begin coin shipments July 15.
Through June 21, the U.S. Mint recorded the following sales totals, by product option:
- Single Proof gold $5 coin: debuted at $1,338.25, as of June 24, $1,289.25 — 663 coins sold.
- Single Uncirculated gold $5 coin: $1,328.25 debut price, now $1,279.25 — 441 coins.
- Single Proof silver dollar: $174 — 10,160 coins.
- Single Uncirculated silver dollar: $169 — 2,844 coins.
- Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar: $64 — 9,679 coins.
➤ Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar: $61— 3,661 coins.
- Three-coin Proof set: $1,581.25 debut, now $1,532.25 — (limited to 10,000 sets) 1,736 sets sold as of June 21.
The combined Proof and Uncirculated maximum mintages authorized under provisions of Public Law 118-143, are 100,000 gold $5 coins, 500,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.
Provisions of the enabling law are found at www.congress.gov/118/plaws/publ143/PLAW-118publ143.pdf.
The gold $5 coins are struck at the West Point Mint; the silver dollars and clad half dollars are produced at the Philadelphia Mint.
Surcharges of $35 for each gold $5 coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each half dollar are included in the retail price for each.
Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and distribution costs, will be paid to FWC2026 US Inc., for the purpose of aiding or executing United States-based soccer programs and activities, including the promotion of FIFA’s legacy programs in the United States; and efforts to grow the sport of soccer throughout the United States, with a focus on youth, inner cities, and underserved communities.
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