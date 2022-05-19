Feigenbaum steps into PNG role as executive director

Business executive and lifelong numismatist John Feigenbaum is now the new executive director of the nonprofit Professional Numismatists Guild.

Business executive and lifelong numismatist John Feigenbaum is the new executive director of the nonprofit Professional Numismatists Guild.

He became the new PNG executive director on Aug. 1 following a transition period that began this past January, in cooperation with Robert Brueggeman who retired on July 31 after 28 years as PNG’s leader.

Feigenbaum has been attending coin shows since the age of 5 and grew up among coin dealers. He and his father built a rare coin company that was one of the pioneers in the field of mail order and online auctions, with custom software designed to advance the hobby.

“In taking over the role of PNG Executive Director from the amazing tenure of Bob Brueggeman, I am seeking to infuse this esteemed organization with new mandates across several lines,” Feigenbaum said.

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“PNG, unfortunately and unfairly, has long been perceived as an ‘exclusive’ organization with its doors open to only a few, powerful dealers. I want to change this perception to emphasize that we are ‘inclusive’ and want all dealers to feel welcome to apply and join. We will do this while still maintaining our rigorous code of ethics (www.PNGdealers.org/code-of-ethics), a pledge to dealers and collectors alike that PNG members hold the highest standards in their dealings,” stated Feigenbaum.

In addition to his role as PNG Executive Director, Feigenbaum is chief executive officer of CDN Publishing, the company that produces the “Greysheet” and other numismatic price guides and reference materials.

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