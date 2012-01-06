Federal Register reveals pricing for 2012 Presidential

United States Mint pricing for the 2012 Presidential dollars was published Jan. 6 in the Federal Register.

The Mint will offer the four 2012 Presidential dollars in multiple options, with multiple finishes (the coins will be available in circulation quality, Uncirculated Mint set quality and Proof).

The Presidential dollars will be available only from the U.S. Mint; none will be issued for circulation, though presumably individual banks could choose to purchase larger quantities of the coins at premiums and release them into circulation.

The 2012 Presidential dollars will be offered in the following options:

• Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal set, $9.95.

• American Presidency $1 Coin Cover Series, $19.95.

• Presidential $1 Coin Proof set, $18.95.

• Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set (Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint), $16.95.

• Presidential and Native American $1 Coin Rolls, $32.95.

• $1 Coin 250-Coin Box, $275.95.

• $1 Coin 500-Coin Box, $550.95.

• $1 Coin Five-Coin set, $12.95.

• $1 Coin 100-Coin Bags, $111.95.

All of the options listed thus far offer the Presidential dollars at premiums over their face values. Collectors will no longer be able to acquire the coins at face value from banks.

As of Jan. 7, United States Mint officials had not responded to Coin World’s questions regarding the scheduling of launch ceremonies for the four 2012 Presidential dollars. All previous Presidential dollars have been introduced at launch ceremonies held at locations with a connection to the president being honored. Each event was accompanied by a Presidential dollar coin exchange, with collectors attending the event offered opportunities to acquire 25-coin rolls of the new dollar at face value.

The 2012 Presidential dollars will honor Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland (first term), Benjamin Harrison and Grover Cleveland (second term).

The portrait of Arthur and the two Cleveland portraits were designed and sculptured by Mint sculptor-engraver Don Everhart. The portrait of Benjamin Harrison was designed and sculptured by Mint sculptor-engraver Phebe Hemphill.

Coin World will publish additional information about the availability of the various products as they become available. ¦