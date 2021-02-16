Fed still holds 21-year surplus of dollar coins

The 2011 James Garfield Presidential dollar is the last issue struck by the U.S. Mint for release into general circulation.

Federal Reserve Bank and contracted security vaults have sufficient quantities of $1 coins in inventory to satisfy commerce demands for almost the next 21 years, according to the Fed’s December 2020 report to Congress on the Presidential $1 Coin Program.

The totals incorporate Anthony dollars struck in circulation quality for commerce release along with Presidential dollars, but do not include the coins that the U.S. Mint has issued directly into general circulation.

According to the Fed’s report, the Mint indicated that 77 million Native American dollars were issued directly into circulation in 2011 and 1.4 million in 2012. The Mint discontinued the Direct Ship Program in early 2012.

The Presidential $1 Coin Program began in 2007 with release of the 2007 George Washington Presidential dollar.

The legislation authorizing the Native American dollar production required that, of all $1 coins produced for circulation release, 20% be Native American dollars.

Dollar coin inventories

According to the Fed’s report on dollar coin inventory, $1 coin totals decreased by 41 million coins over the past year, to 1.064 billion coins as of June 30, 2020.

However, “Inventories are about $996 million more than the Reserve Banks held before the start of the Presidential $1 coin program,” according to the inventory report.

“Assuming current levels of demand continue, Reserve Bank inventories will decrease slowly over time. We estimate that Reserve Banks hold sufficient $1 coin inventory to meet demand for nearly 21 years,” the report says.

With Federal Reserve and contracted vaults overflowing with dollar coins on Dec. 13, 2011, then Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner suspended circulation production and release of Presidential dollars, and Native American dollar coins as well.

The 2011 James A. Garfield Presidential dollar was only the 20th of 40 Presidential dollars produced for the program but the last executed for circulation release.

Starting with the Chester Arthur Presidential dollar and the Native American dollar of 2012, dollar coins produced in circulation quality at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints were offered as numismatic products only, at premiums above face value, in bags, rolls and boxes. None are officially ordered for circulation.

Circulation-quality Presidential or Native American dollars entering circulation since 2012 have likely been put there through a collector’s release of unneeded or excess holdings.

The last Presidential dollar struck in circulation quality as a numismatic product is the 2020 George H.W. Bush Presidential dollar.

The original Presidential $1 Coin Program ended in 2016 with the Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar.

The Bush dollar was added to the program under an extension authorized by provisions of Public Law 116-112, signed by President Trump on Jan. 27, 2020.

U.S. $1 coins Quarter 1 2 3 4

Beginning RB inventory Mint orders RB receipts from circulation RB payments to circulation Ending RB inventory 1+2+3−4 Q1/2010 878 89 108 120 954 Q2/2010 954 72 92 105 1,013 Q3/2010 1,013 88 96 123 1,074 Q4/2010 1,074 96 97 130 1,137 Q1/2011 1,137 86 101 116 1,208 Q2/2011 1,208 88 101 124 1,273 Q3/2011 1,273 92 129 129 1,365 Q4/2011 1,365 95 103 143 1,420 Q1/2012 1,420 0 86 72 1,434 Q2/2012 1,434 0 58 60 1,432 Q3/2012 1,432 0 60 52 1,440 Q4/2012 1,440 0 50 62 1,428 Q1/2013 1,428 0 54 60 1,422 Q2/2013 1,422 0 53 66 1,409 Q3/2013 1,409 0 50 74 1,385 Q4/2013 1,385 0 49 55 1,379 Q1/2014 1,379 0 49 50 1,378 Q2/2014 1,378 0 50 70 1,358 Q3/2014 1,358 0 54 54 1,358 Q4/2014 1,358 0 49 66 1,341 Q1/2015 1,341 0 48 54 1,335 Q2/2015 1,335 0 44 58 1,321 Q3/2015 1,321 0 48 67 1,302 Q4/2015 1,302 0 46 55 1,293 Q1/2016 1,293 0 47 52 1,288 Q2/2016 1,288 0 40 52 1,276 Q3/2016 1,276 0 45 58 1,263 Q4/2016 1,263 0 45 55 1,254 Q1/2017 1,254 0 46 58 1,241 Q2/2017 1,241 0 42 66 1,217 Q3/2017 1,217 0 46 64 1,199 Q4/2017 1,199 0 44 60 1,183 Q1/2018 1,183 0 41 59 1,164 Q2/2018 1,164 0 44 53 1,155 Q3/2018 1,155 0 45 58 1,143 Q4/2018 1,143 0 42 64 1,121 Q1/2019 1,121 0 45 52 1,114 Q2/2019 1,114 0 41 50 1,105 Q3/2019 1,105 0 43 49 1,099 Q4/2019 1,099 0 43 63 1,079 Q1/2020 1,079 0 42 43 1,078 Q2/2020 1,078 0 15 29 1,064 Quarterly Reserve Bank (RB) $1 coin inventories, Mint orders, receipts, and payments, all in millions of dollars.

