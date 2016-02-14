February 22 launch for 2016 Shawnee 3-coin set
- Published: Feb 14, 2016, 6 AM
U.S. Mint sales begin at noon Eastern Time Feb. 22 for the 2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar three-coin set.
The set is offered at $9.95 with no household ordering restrictions or mintage limits.
The set contains Uncirculated Mint set quality 2016-P and 2016-D Shawnee National Forest quarter dollars struck, respectively, at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. The set also includes a Proof 2016-S quarter dollar of the same design, struck at the San Francisco Mint.
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The coins in the set are copper-nickel clad, composed of outer layers of 75 copper and 25 percent nickel, bonded to a copper core layer.
The reverse design depicts the forest's iconic Camel Rock geological formation.
More information and ordering details can be found here.
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