February 22 launch for 2016 Shawnee 3-coin set

The 2016 Shawnee National Forest 3-coin set includes coins in two finishes from three different U.S. Mint production facilities.

U.S. Mint sales begin at noon Eastern Time Feb. 22 for the 2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar three-coin set.

The set is offered at $9.95 with no household ordering restrictions or mintage limits.

The set contains Uncirculated Mint set quality 2016-P and 2016-D Shawnee National Forest quarter dollars struck, respectively, at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. The set also includes a Proof 2016-S quarter dollar of the same design, struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The coins in the set are copper-nickel clad, composed of outer layers of 75 copper and 25 percent nickel, bonded to a copper core layer.

The reverse design depicts the forest's iconic Camel Rock geological formation.

