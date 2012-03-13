February 2012 Tokenews reports newly issued Hernando Co.

Florida’s Hernando County has issued new bus tokens according to a report highlighted in the February issue of Tokenews, the official publication of the Florida Token Society.

The uniface, blue plastic token, 28 millimeters in diameter, reads THE BUS above a bus caricature and ONE-WAY FARE below. An individual token costs $1.25; 12 tokens are priced at $10 and 18 tokens are available for $15.

Rainbow Room beer and wine tokens are also discussed in this issue. The firm is located in Tampa.

The February newsletter presents minutes from the society’s Sept. 17 and Dec. 3 meetings, and provides details for the club’s March 31 meeting to be held in Saint Augustine.

Tokenews is published quarterly. Annual dues to the Florida Token Society are $7.50, $5 for junior members (under 18). An associate membership is offered at $2.50, for someone living at the same address as a regular member. For a membership application and free issue of Tokenews, mail a large, self-addressed, stamped envelope to editor Steve Ratliff, 1717 Saint Mary’s Bay Drive, Milton, FL 32583-7343, or visit the club’s website online at www.floridatokensociety.com. ¦