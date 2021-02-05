Feb. 19 is on sale date for Tuskegee Airmen quarters set

The U.S. Mint will begin offering the three-coin Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar set Feb. 19.

Orders for the three-coin Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollars set will be taken by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 19.

The set comprises examples of the 56th and final quarter dollar in the America the Beautiful quarters series struck in two different finishes at three different U.S. Mint facilities.

The $11.50 set comprises Uncirculated Mint set finish 2021-P and 2021-D Tuskegee quarter dollars from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, respectively, and a single standard Proof 2021-S quarter dollars with frosted devices against mirrored fields struck at the San Francisco Mint.

No maximum mintage limits or household order restrictions are applied to the numismatic product.

The packaging includes imagery of the Alabama facility where the Tuskegee Airmen of African-American heritage trained during World War II.

The site was congressionally recognized as a national historic site on Nov. 6, 1998.

The site honors the achievements of the nearly 1,000 pilots and more than 15,000 support staff, including navigators, bombardiers and mechanics.

The reverse design depicts a Tuskegee Airman suiting up to join the fight with the Moton Field control tower in the background. The pilot looks upward as two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Chris T. Costello.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter