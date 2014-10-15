FDR presidential dollar coin and medal set October 21

The 2014 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set – Franklin D. Roosevelt will be available for purchase from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 21.

The set is priced at $9.95 and includes one Uncirculated 2014-P Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential $1 Coin and one 1.3125-inch bronze medal with the same likeness of Eleanor Roosevelt that appears on the First Spouse $10 gold coin struck in her honor.

The coin and medal are enclosed in a durable plastic card that is enhanced with representations of the portraits of the President and Mrs. Roosevelt. Historical information is printed on the back.

Please visit the United States Mint website for more information.