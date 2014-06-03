Father's Day gift ideas: Saddle Ridge, Baseball coins for dads

The most valuable coin in the Saddle Ridge Hoard is the PCGS MS-62 1866-S Coronet, No Motto gold $20 double eagle, a coin that some numismatic experts claim is worth $1 million alone.

Coin World asked its fatherly Facebook fans which coin they’d love to be given on Father’s Day June 15.

Here’s what they’ve told us:

Patrick Rueb: "I ll be happy with a silver eagle."

"I ll be happy with a silver eagle." Corey Munsch: "A saddle ridge!"

"A saddle ridge!" Stuart- Tracy Roth: "Baseball HOF silver dollar!"

"Baseball HOF silver dollar!" John A. Zieman Jr.: "1792 half disme…"

"1792 half disme…" Mike Markowitz: "Gold solidus of Olybrius"

"Gold solidus of Olybrius" Ron Tringale: "2012 silver eagle set"

"2012 silver eagle set" Adam Jankos: "Any Saddle Ridge Coin."

"Any Saddle Ridge Coin." Jimmy Hendricks: "A 1917 type 1 standing liberty to finish out my liberty cap to current quarter type set"

"A 1917 type 1 standing liberty to finish out my liberty cap to current quarter type set" Ken Lemke: "I'll be getting 2 cents and a load of advice from my grown kids. Way too late to send them back."

"I'll be getting 2 cents and a load of advice from my grown kids. Way too late to send them back." Brian Weiss: "Gold eagle"

"Gold eagle" Randy Weeda: "A lincoln 1909 s vdb"

"A lincoln 1909 s vdb" Chris Feller: "1909 s vdb mint"

"1909 s vdb mint" Allen Knight: "1 oz platinum eagle or gold Buffalo."

"1 oz platinum eagle or gold Buffalo." Art Amarillas: "Civil War Token"

"Civil War Token" Raymond Snyder: "Oz gold eagle"

"Oz gold eagle" Brian Pierce: "From my kids, anything they find in change interesting or something for their ATB quarter book. From the wife, I am thinking double eagle with roman numbers."

"From my kids, anything they find in change interesting or something for their ATB quarter book. From the wife, I am thinking double eagle with roman numbers." Joe Seely Sr: "1856 flying eagle cent. 2 would complete my twoSets of Indian cents ."

What coin do you want? Tell us in the comment section below.

Be a fan of Coin World on Facebook and follow us on Twitter!