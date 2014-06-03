US Coins

Father's Day gift ideas: Saddle Ridge, Baseball coins for dads

The most valuable coin in the Saddle Ridge Hoard is the PCGS MS-62 1866-S Coronet, No Motto gold $20 double eagle, a coin that some numismatic experts claim is worth $1 million alone.

Images courtesy of Professional Coin Grading Service.

Coin World asked its fatherly Facebook fans which coin they’d love to be given on Father’s Day June 15.

Here’s what they’ve told us:

  • Patrick Rueb: "I ll be happy with a silver eagle."
  • Corey Munsch: "A saddle ridge!"
  • Stuart- Tracy Roth: "Baseball HOF silver dollar!"
  • John A. Zieman Jr.: "1792 half disme…"
  • Mike Markowitz: "Gold solidus of Olybrius"
  • Ron Tringale: "2012 silver eagle set"
  • Adam Jankos: "Any Saddle Ridge Coin."
  • Jimmy Hendricks: "A 1917 type 1 standing liberty to finish out my liberty cap to current quarter type set"
  • Ken Lemke: "I'll be getting 2 cents and a load of advice from my grown kids. Way too late to send them back."
  • Brian Weiss: "Gold eagle"
  • Randy Weeda: "A lincoln 1909 s vdb"
  • Chris Feller: "1909 s vdb mint"
  • Allen Knight: "1 oz platinum eagle or gold Buffalo."
  • Art Amarillas: "Civil War Token"
  • Raymond Snyder: "Oz gold eagle"
  • Brian Pierce: "From my kids, anything they find in change interesting or something for their ATB quarter book. From the wife, I am thinking double eagle with roman numbers."
  • Joe Seely Sr: "1856 flying eagle cent. 2 would complete my twoSets of Indian cents ."

What coin do you want? Tell us in the comment section below.

Be a fan of Coin World on Facebook and follow us on Twitter!

Community Comments

Headlines