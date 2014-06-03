US Coins
Father's Day gift ideas: Saddle Ridge, Baseball coins for dads
- Published: Jun 3, 2014, 10 AM
The most valuable coin in the Saddle Ridge Hoard is the PCGS MS-62 1866-S Coronet, No Motto gold $20 double eagle, a coin that some numismatic experts claim is worth $1 million alone.
Coin World asked its fatherly Facebook fans which coin they’d love to be given on Father’s Day June 15.
Here’s what they’ve told us:
- Patrick Rueb: "I ll be happy with a silver eagle."
- Corey Munsch: "A saddle ridge!"
- Stuart- Tracy Roth: "Baseball HOF silver dollar!"
- John A. Zieman Jr.: "1792 half disme…"
- Mike Markowitz: "Gold solidus of Olybrius"
- Ron Tringale: "2012 silver eagle set"
- Adam Jankos: "Any Saddle Ridge Coin."
- Jimmy Hendricks: "A 1917 type 1 standing liberty to finish out my liberty cap to current quarter type set"
- Ken Lemke: "I'll be getting 2 cents and a load of advice from my grown kids. Way too late to send them back."
- Brian Weiss: "Gold eagle"
- Randy Weeda: "A lincoln 1909 s vdb"
- Chris Feller: "1909 s vdb mint"
- Allen Knight: "1 oz platinum eagle or gold Buffalo."
- Art Amarillas: "Civil War Token"
- Raymond Snyder: "Oz gold eagle"
- Brian Pierce: "From my kids, anything they find in change interesting or something for their ATB quarter book. From the wife, I am thinking double eagle with roman numbers."
- Joe Seely Sr: "1856 flying eagle cent. 2 would complete my twoSets of Indian cents ."
What coin do you want? Tell us in the comment section below.
Community Comments
