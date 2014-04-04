Father relates son’s experience

Thanks for the opportunity to provide some comment for the National Baseball Hall of Fame coin my son purchased at the recent Whitman Baltimore Expo.

I told Cole that Coin World was going to cover his lucky day. I asked him what I should tell you. In his words, which I quote exactly:

“It was very cool because I got the first one sold — and it’s curved, which has never been done before. I just LOVE baseball so it’s just awesome to have [the coin]. Then, after I got the coin, it’s awesome because I got to meet one of my favorite players of all time, Brooks Robinson, and the president of the Hall of Fame. The day itself was just amazing — unbelievable. I couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

Cole almost didn’t attend the show. I told my wife that I was going to the show and would get some baseball coins to surprise him. Then, I read that Brooks Robinson was going to be there. At first my wife said to just be sure to get a photo and an autograph if possible. Then, given how much of a huge Orioles fan that he is (I grew up in Baltimore, my folks are still there, and my father is a huge O’s fan), Kathryn just decided that he had to go. So, he went to school first, took and aced his Social Studies test and then came right to the show. He had the time of his life.

My wife and I just can’t say enough about how wonderful the Mint and Whitman staff were to Cole. He has said that this was one of the best days of his life.

I just couldn’t possibly think of a more positive numismatic experience for our young numismatist.