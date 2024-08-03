Fall release for Proof 2024-W American Eagle palladium coin

In early fall, the United States Mint plans to offer a limited-mintage Proof 2024-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin.

The maximum mintage of 7,500 American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium $25 coins will continue a series offered in bullion and various numismatic finishes since 2017.

First introduced in 2017 as a bullion coin with no Mint mark, 15,000 examples of that palladium coin were sold to authorized purchasers.

Since then, the annually released coin has been offered in several numismatic versions, carrying the West Point Mint’s W Mint mark and sold directly to consumers:

➤ A Proof version was introduced Sept. 6, 2018, that retailed for $1,387.50. The maximum mintage was 15,000 coins, and 14,986 of them were recorded sold.

➤ A Reverse Proof version in 2019 had a maximum issue of 30,000 coins, of which 18,772 coins were registered as sold.

➤ A Burnished Uncirculated version in 2020 had a mintage set at 10,000 coins. Sales opened Sept. 24, 2020, and all but 29 coins were recorded sold within three days, at $3,000 per coin. However, after returns and order cancellations, the bureau reopened sales May 2, 2021, offering the undisclosed number that remained in inventory. The price per coin was set at $3,550 for the sales resumption. The coin’s retail price was adjusted several times over the ensuing weeks, until inventory was depleted. The final recorded mintage for the 2020-W version was given as 9,740 coins.

➤ Two versions of the coin were issued in 2021, both a standard Proof 2021-W coin and a surprise bullion version without Mint mark later in 2021. Proof coin sales opened Sept. 2, 2021, with a maximum mintage set at 12,000 coins and a price at $3,350 per coin. After four days, sales reached just 3,817 coins. By the close of the program, 9,740 coins total were sold. While U.S. Mint authorities had earlier indicated no 2021 bullion version of the coin would be offered, in November authorized bullion purchasers were allowed to place orders for 8,700 of the 2021 bullion coin version.

➤ A Reverse Proof version was offered in 2022 with a maximum release of 7,500 coins, retailing at $3,050 each from the Mint.

➤ An Uncirculated version was offered in 2023. As of July 30, the product continued on sale at the Mint’s website, priced at $1,850 per coin. The maximum mintage was 6,000 coins. The Mint’s July 28 numismatic product sales report indicates 5,500 pieces sold. The product will remain on sale as long as struck coins remain in inventory, until the release of the Uncirculated version this fall.

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All the Proof, Uncirculated and Reverse Proof palladium coin versions bear the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint in New York.

Proof 2024-W palladium coin

The Proof 2024-W American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium $25 coin, to be struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark, will have a reeded edge, diameter of 34.03 millimeters, and maximum mintage of 7,500 coins.

The obverse and reverse designs for all versions of the American Eagle palladium $25 coin are the works of American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman and mandated under the authorizing legislation for the annual series — The American Eagle Palladium Bullion Coin Act of 2010, Public Law 111-303. The palladium coin’s mandated obverse was first introduced by the on the obverse of the U.S. Mint’s Winged Liberty Head dime in 1916 as the nation transitioned from the Barber dime series.

The mandated reverse was rendered by Weinman in 1906 as the reverse for the American Institute of Architects gold medal, first awarded in 1907.

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