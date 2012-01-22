Fall MichMatist features Civil War coins, Vicksburg

Daniel J. Sheffer continues a multipart series on Civil War numismatics in the fall 2011 issue of The MichMatist, the official publication of the Michigan State Numismatic Society.

Sheffer’s fall segment highlights the addition of the motto “In God We Trust” on 2-cent coins during the Civil War as well as other coins issued during the war.

Other stories in this issue include a review of the Q. David Bowers book Collecting Rare Coins for Pleasure and Profit by John and Nancy Wilson; a look at private “Bay Bucks” currency of the Grand Traverse region, by Michael E. Marotta; an introduction to collecting Canadian small cents by Steven M. Bieda; full-color photographs of error pieces purchased by Ken Potter at the MSNS show; an account of visiting the America the Beautiful quarter dollar launch ceremony at Mississippi’s Vicksburg National Military Park by Gayle K. Pike; and more.

Published quarterly, The MichMatist offers membership information, news and listings for local clubs and shows.

For more information about the society, contact MSNS, P.O. Box 87931, Canton, MI 48187, or visit the club’s website at www.michigancoinclub.org. ¦