Fairfield, Vallejo coin clubs issue 25th anniversary

In honor of the 25th anniversary joint Christmas party held between the Fairfield Coin Club and Vallejo Numismatic Society of Solano County, California, the clubs will be issuing a limited edition .999 fine silver round.

The obverse will feature the joint logo of the two clubs, an eagle perched on the Liberty Bell, while the reverse will depict the head of a Clydesdale horse, in honor of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, which hosts the annual gathering at its brewing facility in Fairfield.

The round is being minted by Masterpiece Medallions of Claremont, Calif. Only serial-numbered silver rounds are being minted: no pieces of other compositions will be produced. Delivery is anticipated in early December 2011.

The price for each round is $45, plus $5 for shipping. Payment for the rounds must be made in advance and the ordering deadline is Oct. 31.

To order rounds, send a check payable to “Fairfield/Vallejo Joint Account” to Harry W. Davis, Joint Medals Coordinator, 2900 Georgia, Vallejo, CA 94591-6602.

For more information, telephone a club representative at 707-642-0216 or 707-980-8254, visit the website www.solanocoinclub.com or email a representative at EMPERORI@juno.com. ¦