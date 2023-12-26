Fabulous gold patterns at Heritage’s FUN auctions

This 1860 pattern for a $5 half eagle was struck on a larger, thinner planchet to combat possible counterfeiting. Graded Proof 64+ Deep Cameo by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, it is among the most attractive 19th century gold patterns. This 1868 $10 pattern graded Proof 66 Cameo by PCGS features an obverse that resembles the nickel 3-cent piece introduced in 1865.

This Judd 115 1849 gold dollar pattern graded MS-62 and carrying a green CAC sticker is thought to have been hand engraved by James Longacre and is part of Heritage’s January offering of the Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part XI.

The mid-19th century was a time of exciting experimentation at the U.S. Mint, and some patterns provide evidence of ideas that could have changed U.S. coins. Others might just be delicacies produced for sale to collectors.

Patterns struck in gold are especially coveted, and Heritage features a prime selection at its Jan. 10 to 14 Florida United Numismatists auctions.

Heritage’s Part XI offering of the Bob R. Simpson collection includes some wonderful patterns, among them an 1849 gold dollar hand-engraved by James Longacre, the fourth chief engraver of the U.S. Mint. The hand-engraving was done in the absence of dies to test a wider diameter for the tiny gold dollar, with its central square void having the added benefit of helping distinguish it from other denominations.

Graded Mint State 62 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, it is the finest of four examples of the pattern listed as Judd 115 in Dr. Hewitt Judd’s reference to the pattern series. Another four examples are thought to be gold-plated silver. The spare design is functional, with stars, date and denomination on the obverse and a wreath and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA circling the square-shaped hole in the center on the reverse.

First gold dollar patterns

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Always popular with collectors are the 1836-dated patterns for gold dollars featuring a Liberty cap design by Christian Gobrecht, the third chief engraver of the U.S. Mint. Simpson’s offered example is listed as Judd 67 Original and graded Proof 67+ Cameo by PCGS.

The originals were struck at the Philadelphia Mint by March 14, 1836, with later restrikes produced around 1859 and later. It is the first pattern for the gold dollar (which would begin regular issue production in 1849 with a design by James B. Longacre inspired by contemporary circulating Coronet coins). Heritage praised the pattern’s red-gold color, deeply reflective fields, and frosty devices. Gobrecht’s design for this piece was inspired by contemporary Mexican coinage with Liberty’s cap surrounded by rays, as a coiled palm frond circles the reverse.

More accessible are examples struck in metals besides gold, and the Simpson consignment includes an 1836-dated pattern for a gold dollar that was struck in copper. Listed as Judd 70, graded Proof 66 red and brown by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, this one is a restrike produced around 1859 and later.

Heritage observed, “The present copper restrike specimen offers a blue-green obverse with faded mint red around the periphery; the reverse is golden at the edges, with lilac in the center,” before concluding, “Splendid brilliance and good proof contrast are hallmarks of both sides of this historic, interesting, and influential early pattern.”

Big, to beat counterfeiters

An 1860 Large Planchet $5 gold half eagle pattern listed as Judd 271 is particularly exciting, as it is the finest of just two known in gold. Graded Proof 64+ Deep Cameo by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, its obverse is attributed to Longacre and has a design that went unused on regular issue coinage. The reverse has been given to Anthony Paquet, largely based on the style of the lettering.

More than a dozen copper examples are known, of which a few were gilt to resemble gold issues. Among the more interesting design choices is the use of an upside-down A for a V in FIVE on the reverse denomination.

Struck on a thin planchet, it has the diameter of a $10 gold eagle. The issue was part of a larger effort to avoid a counterfeiting technique involving gold coins where clever, steady-handed folk might saw apart a genuine gold coin and substitute the core with the then-cheaper metal platinum. The extent of this counterfeiting method is unknown, but the offered pattern, thinner than a regular issue $5 gold eagle, was a suggested remedy.

Simpson’s pattern has a provenance that goes back to the late 19th century, and Heritage’s cataloger calls its eye appeal exquisite.

King Farouk’s treasure

Another gorgeous example of the Philadelphia Mint’s patterns is an 1868 Judd 661 $10 gold eagle pattern graded Proof 66 Cameo by PCGS that is one of just four gold examples known (though grading service population reports suggest a higher survival number based on duplicate resubmissions).

The obverse design is credited to Longacre due to its similarity to the nickel 3-cent piece introduced in 1865, while the reverse, which is very similar to the previously discussed 1860-dated Judd 271 pattern, is again attributed to Paquet.

Heritage has connected the subject pattern with the collections assembled by Egypt’s King Farouk and offered at Sotheby’s Palace Collections of Egypt auction in February 1954. This piece seems to have thankfully avoided the mistreatment that injured many of that king’s coins. Instead, Heritage observes rich yellow-gold surfaces, deeply reflective fields, and wispy die striations in the fields that are not hairline scratches but, rather, are products of die polishing at the U.S. Mint.

Last offered at auction at Heritage’s August 1999 sale, it was then-graded Proof 65 by PCGS and did not meet its reserve of $85,000, a price that would seem like a bargain in today’s market.

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