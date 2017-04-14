U.S. medals, Congratulations sets: Week's Most Read
- Published: Apr 14, 2017, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Would a movie producer blow up real money to make a scene look real?: The firm RJR Props, Atlanta, produces prop money for television and movie companies.
4. Opening day of sales for Proof 2017 American Liberty gold $100 coin uneventful: Collectors had no difficulties April 6 placing orders with the U.S. Mint online or by telephone for the Proof 1792–2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin.
3. Second round of sales possible for ‘sold out’ 2017 Congratulations set: The U.S. Mint April 5 left open the possibility that sales for the 2017 Congratulation set, which recorded an apparent sellout April 4, could be reopened.
2. Mint State 70 Prooflike 2015-W American Liberty gold $100 coin tops $5,000: Modern coins are becoming a niche category for many collectors and this 2015-W American Liberty gold $100 coin fits that bill.
1. Five, not four, 2017 American Liberty silver medals upcoming from U.S. Mint: The U.S. Mint’s four production facilities will strike five 2017 American Liberty silver medals, not four, and will use four different finishes.
