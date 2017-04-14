Original images courtesy of the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint announced early this week that five, not four 2017 American Liberty silver medals will be offered. This is somewhat of a polarizing design, so it is leading our Week's Most Read.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Would a movie producer blow up real money to make a scene look real?: The firm RJR Props, Atlanta, produces prop money for television and movie companies.

4. Opening day of sales for Proof 2017 American Liberty gold $100 coin uneventful: Collectors had no difficulties April 6 placing orders with the U.S. Mint online or by telephone for the Proof 1792–2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin.

3. Second round of sales possible for ‘sold out’ 2017 Congratulations set: The U.S. Mint April 5 left open the possibility that sales for the 2017 Congratulation set, which recorded an apparent sellout April 4, could be reopened.

2. Mint State 70 Prooflike 2015-W American Liberty gold $100 coin tops $5,000: Modern coins are becoming a niche category for many collectors and this 2015-W American Liberty gold $100 coin fits that bill.

1. Five, not four, 2017 American Liberty silver medals upcoming from U.S. Mint: The U.S. Mint’s four production facilities will strike five 2017 American Liberty silver medals, not four, and will use four different finishes.

