Exhibitors get ready to welcome the public

At promptly 2 p.m., the doors opened for dealer set-up at the 2022 FUN Convention and the waiting throng wasted no time in getting down to business.

Crowds began to build in the lobby of the North Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando early Wednesday afternoon. Registration lines grew busier as prospective exhibitors awaiting the opening of the hall for the start of the show. At precisely 2 p.m., the stream of exhibitors began to make their way down the escalators and freight elevators with the destination of the tables and displays that will become their centers of attention for the next few days.

The initial rush lasted about five minutes and soon, the entrants were fewer. Inside the hall, many were busy filling display cases and setting up promotional material. Those who quicky completed tasks set about the hall in search of conducting business with willing partners.

There were relatively few spaces left untouched within the first three hours of the available six hours of set-up. Some last-minute cancellations were joined by late arrivals who may have experienced issues such as travel delays preventing them from a timely set-up. By the time the show is opened to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, organizers expect over 90 percent of the more than 500 tables sold to be ready to greet the enthusiastic crowd.