'Exclusive' Proof $1 no longer exclusive to San Francisco

Originally believed exclusive to the 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof set, the regular Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar is also to be included in the upcoming 2012 Making American History Coin and Currency set to be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning Aug. 7.

One of two coins collectors thought would be exclusive to the 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof set is now being offered in a different set.

The U.S. Mint, in a partnership with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, is offering the Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar in the 2012 Making American History Coin and Currency set. The set also con-

tains a $5 Federal Reserve note.

Sales of the set start at noon Eastern Daylight Time Aug. 7.

The Reverse Proof coin in the 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver set remains exclusive to that set, U.S. Mint officials said July 19, and will not be offered separately or in any other 2012 set.

U.S. Mint officials confirmed July 19 that development of the 2012 Making American History Coin and Currency set was under way prior to the May 2 announcement of the two-coin set. The officials also apologized for the lack of communication that led Mint customers to believe the Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar would be available only in the two-coin set.

The U.S. Mint recorded sales for 251,302 of the two-coin sets between noon EDT June 7 and 5 p.m. EDT July 5. That total is subject to order reconciliation and auditing. Each set sold for $149.95.

The 2012 Making American History Coin and Currency Set is being offered without a maximum mintage or household ordering limits and without a defined cut-off date for sales. However, Mint officials do not consider the set a mint-to-demand product.

The set will be offered for $72.95.

Joint product

The 2012 Making American History Coin and Currency set is a joint product between the Mint and the BEP to mark the Mint’s 220th anniversary year and the 150th anniversary year of the BEP.

The American Eagle in the set also recognizes the coinage achievements at the current San Francisco Mint, which marked its 75th anniversary May 14.

The joint set includes a Series 2009 $5 note bearing the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank designation L12 in the upper left of the note. The San Francisco Fed is also designated with the letter L as the second prefix letter in the serial number.

The serial number of each of the 50,000 $5 Federal Reserve notes to be included in the 2012 Making American History Coin and Currency set begins with “150.” ¦