Excessive returns prompt new US Mint policy

Speculators unable to sell additional 2016-W Winged Liberty Head centennial gold dimes they purchased from the Mint began returning the coins to the Mint by the thousands.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. How many more of this rare overdate are just waiting to be found?: At Heritage’s Feb. 22 Premier Session as part of its Long Beach Expo auctions, a humble looking 1817/4 Capped Bust half dollar graded Good 6 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for a staggering …

4. Britain ponders dropping its two smallest denomination coins: Two different designs of both 1- and 2-penny coins circulate in the United Kingdom, but the Treasury is weighing whether to eliminate all of them.

3. An in-depth look at the SS Central America: Shipwreck gold coins get a chance to shine: Going through the process of curating the coins can take anywhere from a few hours to several days depending on how much encrustation has built up.

2. New reference book addresses U.S. confiscation of gold: Confiscation: Gold as Contraband 1933–1975, by numismatist Kenneth R. Ferguson delves into the period in American history when gold ownership was banned.

1. Excessive returns prompt U.S. Mint officials to change return policy: Because of a high profile rash of returned numismatic products, the U.S. Mint has modified its return policy.