Everglades National Park quarter ceremony slated for December 5

Official launch ceremonies for the 2014 Everglades National Park quarter dollar are being scheduled for Dec. 4.

Park spokesperson Linda Friar said the ceremony will likely be held in Homestead, Fla., but complete plans have not been formulated. A coin collectors forum for collectors and the general public to meet with U.S. Mint officials is being considered for the evening before the launch ceremony.

The 2014 Everglades National Park quarter dollar is scheduled to be released into general circulation Nov. 3, the same day the U.S. Mint begins sales of the coins in bags and rolls as numismatic products.

Designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, the quarter dollar's reverse design features an anhinga with outstretched wings on a willow tree with a roseate spoonbill visible in the mid-ground.

The coin will be the 25th of 56 coins to be issued under the America's Beautiful Quarters Program which began in 2010. One quarter is being issued for a national park or historic site in each of the 50 states, District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories — Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.